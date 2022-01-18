Tael Price Tops $0.0621 on Major Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $4.92, $24.72, $119.16 and $5.22. In the last seven days, Tael has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

