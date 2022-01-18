Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.52

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 2241221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

