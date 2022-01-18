Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Trading Down 3.8%

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. 708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 million, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Tandy Leather Factory Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLFA)

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc engages in the distribution of leather and related products. It offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The company was founded by J. Wray Thompson, Sr. and Ronald C.

