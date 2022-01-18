Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.00

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 137706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNGX shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. Analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,093,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

