Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Lowered to $72.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

TRGP stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.99. 4,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 60.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Targa Resources by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 188.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Targa Resources by 114.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 37.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,798 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

