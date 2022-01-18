Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its target price dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.42% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.
Shares of TARO stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $80.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.