Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its target price dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

