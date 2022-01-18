Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34. Approximately 7,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 961,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

TTCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

