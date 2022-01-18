Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.87) price target on the homebuilder’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TW. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.93) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.66) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.73) to GBX 189 ($2.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.66) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 201.11 ($2.74).

LON:TW opened at GBX 160.40 ($2.19) on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 145.25 ($1.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.92). The company has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 164.85.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($34,997.95).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

