TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,318 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 46.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $146.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.62 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.04.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

