TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,820 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Franklin Electric worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 47.7% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $256,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $583,523.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average is $86.39.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.