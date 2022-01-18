TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Down 31.8% in December

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,800 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the December 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PETZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,475,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,234,828. TDH has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETZ. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TDH by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TDH by 44.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TDH by 75.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDH during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

