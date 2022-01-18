Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 33,797 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,797 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,108,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 402,477 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

AMC stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.20. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.58.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $2,164,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $329,086.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,801,654 shares of company stock valued at $59,728,634. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.