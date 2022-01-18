Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carvana were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 89.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Carvana by 9.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.85.

Shares of CVNA opened at $156.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.85 and a beta of 2.23. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $147.67 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.41.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.