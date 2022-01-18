Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,611 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.15% of Tellurian worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 6.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 14.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

