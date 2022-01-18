Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 288.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,603 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Valvoline worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Valvoline by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth $47,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VVV. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VVV opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

