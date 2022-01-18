Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 11,299 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of Callon Petroleum worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.72. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.