Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 115,373 Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,373 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.19% of UP Fintech worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

UP Fintech stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $706.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.48.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 11.45%.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

