Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,536 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FOX were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FOX by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.