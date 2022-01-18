Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 341,554 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 105,829 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 342,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 64.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,028,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after acquiring an additional 795,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,614 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

