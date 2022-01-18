Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,016 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,803,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,835,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEAK opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

