Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 22,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $504.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.58.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

