Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $410.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $359.84 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

