Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.87 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,868 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $492,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 7.9% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 315,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 23,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 221.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 88,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 60,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

