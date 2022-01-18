Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.98 Million Stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Weibo were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Weibo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Weibo by 5.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

WB stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.14. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.