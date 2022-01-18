Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insulet were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,212,000 after buying an additional 32,716 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,376,000 after buying an additional 76,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Insulet by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 408,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,250,000 after acquiring an additional 32,156 shares during the period.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $242.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.14 and a 200-day moving average of $285.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.36 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

