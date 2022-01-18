Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.19 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 174,178 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

