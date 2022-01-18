Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $142.84 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.16 and a 200-day moving average of $187.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $315.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

