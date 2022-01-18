Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.37 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edison International were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,160,000 after purchasing an additional 334,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,752,000 after acquiring an additional 325,518 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Edison International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 965,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,463,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,622,000 after purchasing an additional 203,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

