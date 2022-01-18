Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Catalent were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 87,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 27,353 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,794,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,246,000 after buying an additional 46,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 495,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,002,000 after buying an additional 118,563 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,009,847 shares of company stock worth $389,142,882. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Catalent stock opened at $108.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.86 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.93.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

