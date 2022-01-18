Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,624,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 494.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 166,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 138,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

