Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,894 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 1.13% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,132,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 702,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 503,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 112,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

GHL stock opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.86. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $20.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 96.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

