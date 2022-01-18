Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,646 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Incyte were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 40,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 27,434 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $2,057,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Incyte by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,985,000 after purchasing an additional 92,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Incyte stock opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average is $71.85.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

