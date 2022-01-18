Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 663,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179,394 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.91% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 430,528 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 305.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 233,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 175,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $818.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.50.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

