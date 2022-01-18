Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $3.20 Million Investment in Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.43% of Argo Blockchain at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARBK shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, November 5th. began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

ARBK opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Argo Blockchain Plc has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.76.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Argo Blockchain Plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

