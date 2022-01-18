Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,954 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. GSI Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $9,285,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2,831.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS opened at $343.96 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.19 and a 12 month high of $359.49. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.48.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.61.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

