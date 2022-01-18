Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,348 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Red Rock Resorts worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.08. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.44.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

