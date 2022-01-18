Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 166.7% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.42. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $183.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,873. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

