Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 227.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,160 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of 360 DigiTech worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 164.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 217,485 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 24,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after buying an additional 676,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 22.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QFIN. CLSA boosted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

