Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,837 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 26,599 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Antero Resources worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at $230,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,442,000 after purchasing an additional 612,093 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 89,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $6,041,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 253,703.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 4.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

