Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,095 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hologic were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.