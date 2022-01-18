Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,736 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Atkore worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Atkore by 1.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Atkore by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Atkore stock opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.42. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $118.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.78.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

