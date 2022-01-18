Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 21,751 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,751 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Option Care Health worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 108.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,805,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,124,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPCH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

