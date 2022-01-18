Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 34,123 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,123 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $148.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.83 and a 200-day moving average of $170.77. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $142.17 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.