Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,549 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Markel were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 9.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Banyan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Markel by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 22.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Markel by 182.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE MKL opened at $1,276.61 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $942.44 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,244.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,247.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,321.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.