Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,195 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $160.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

