Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Price Hits $0.80

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market cap of $344,554.91 and approximately $13,875.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Team Heretics Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00069475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.41 or 0.07458072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,222.81 or 0.99765379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Team Heretics Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Team Heretics Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Team Heretics Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Team Heretics Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.