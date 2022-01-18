Team (NYSE:TISI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.87. Team shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 635,093 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.89.
Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.72). Team had a negative return on equity of 54.60% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $217.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.
Team Company Profile (NYSE:TISI)
Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.
