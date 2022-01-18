Team (NYSE:TISI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.87. Team shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 635,093 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.72). Team had a negative return on equity of 54.60% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $217.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,293,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Team by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,549,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 623.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 687,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 268,029 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Team by 2,191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 384,183 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Team Company Profile (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

