Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Short Interest Update

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 484,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 313.0 days.

THNPF has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Technip Energies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of THNPF remained flat at $$16.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. Technip Energies has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

