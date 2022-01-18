Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.19. 242,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,240. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $34.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after buying an additional 2,671,929 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,145,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,474,000 after buying an additional 1,845,806 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

