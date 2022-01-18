Telcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.86 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Telcoin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $599.11 million and $5.86 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00053561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,682,110,195 coins. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

